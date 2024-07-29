Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Vienna Insurance Group Trading Down 13.7 %

Shares of VNRFY stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. Vienna Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Austria and internationally. The company offers motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage and liability insurance products.

