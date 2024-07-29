Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Vienna Insurance Group Trading Down 13.7 %
Shares of VNRFY stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. Vienna Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.
Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vienna Insurance Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Vienna Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vienna Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.