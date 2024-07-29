Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VZLA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Vizsla Silver from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Vizsla Silver Stock Up 1.6 %

VZLA stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $473.95 million, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. Vizsla Silver has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,874,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 864,639 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,950,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 897,430 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,023,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.