Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Down 23.9% in July

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2024

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPYGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Volkswagen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VWAPY opened at 11.36 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of 10.37 and a 52 week high of 13.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 11.82 and a 200 day moving average of 12.45.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6448 per share. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

