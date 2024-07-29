VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Update

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Down 19.1 %

OTCMKTS:VSBGF opened at $0.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

