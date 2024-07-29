Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Short Interest Up 34.5% in July

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Get Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF alerts:

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLAL opened at $50.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $487.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF ( NASDAQ:HLAL Free Report ) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.