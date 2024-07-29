WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,200 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 813,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 785,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WKME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in WalkMe by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in WalkMe by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in WalkMe by 14.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. WalkMe has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $14.09.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.53%.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

