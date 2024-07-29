WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
WCF Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WCFB opened at $6.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. WCF Bancorp has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $8.00.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WCF Bancorp
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 4 Reasons to Buy This AI Leader After the Stock Split
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.