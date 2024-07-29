WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WCFB opened at $6.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. WCF Bancorp has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $8.00.

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

