WEC Energy Group (WEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group has set its FY24 guidance at $4.80-4.90 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $83.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $92.83.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

