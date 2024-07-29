Wedbush Increases Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $79.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

SKX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44,086 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

