Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Weis Markets Trading Up 0.8 %

Weis Markets stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.26.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weis Markets news, Director Edward John Lauth III purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,094.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.