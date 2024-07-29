Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target to $18.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of BCSF opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. Research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 40,898 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 317,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 80,192 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

