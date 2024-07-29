Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target to $43.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

NTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

NTB stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 25.97%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 39.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 810,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 155,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 666,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,320,000 after buying an additional 266,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

