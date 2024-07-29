Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $133.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.40.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $120.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

