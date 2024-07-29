Wells Fargo & Company Lowers RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $280.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $288.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $263.40.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $224.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.16 EPS. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 37.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

