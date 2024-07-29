Wells Fargo & Company Raises Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target to $9.50

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Barings BDC

Barings BDC Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.14 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael Freno purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.