Wells Fargo & Company Raises SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target to $63.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.33.

SJW Group Stock Performance

SJW Group stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,136,000 after acquiring an additional 78,289 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,331,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,368,000 after acquiring an additional 211,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 474,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

See Also

