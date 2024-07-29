Wendy’s (WEN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/19/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $19.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Wendy’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Wendy’s had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Wendy’s is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Wendy’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

