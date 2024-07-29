WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

WesBanco Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $32.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.84. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

