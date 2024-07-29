Western Digital (WDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western Digital Trading Up 2.7 %

WDC stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

