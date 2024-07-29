WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,566 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of WestRock by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,301,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,176,000 after purchasing an additional 970,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,063,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in WestRock by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,632,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,305,000 after buying an additional 80,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $55,228,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NYSE:WRK opened at $51.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. WestRock has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

