Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Lowered to $31.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after buying an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,507,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

