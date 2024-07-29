WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Update

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
WH Smith Price Performance
OTCMKTS WHTPF opened at $14.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $17.95.
About WH Smith
