WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR) Short Interest Down 29.3% in July

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the June 30th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Get WinVest Acquisition alerts:

WinVest Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WINVR opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. WinVest Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

WinVest Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for WinVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WinVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.