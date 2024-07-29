WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR) Short Interest Down 29.3% in July

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the June 30th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
WinVest Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WINVR opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. WinVest Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.27.
WinVest Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WinVest Acquisition
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for WinVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WinVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.