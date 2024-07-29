WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the 1st quarter valued at $3,840,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in WisdomTree by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

WisdomTree Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.95.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

About WisdomTree

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.