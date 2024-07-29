WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 1,475 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $182.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

