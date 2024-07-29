WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$237.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$248.00 to C$249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$228.75 on Monday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$174.39 and a one year high of C$230.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$212.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$211.41.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

In other WSP Global news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

