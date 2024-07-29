Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in July

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,225,500 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 11,931,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,172.0 days.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Macau in a research note on Sunday, April 14th.
Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.
