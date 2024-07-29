Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($3.38) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.38) for the year. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.72) per share.

ZNTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $4.47 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $317.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

