1,190,859 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,392,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000.

EDU stock opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDU. HSBC began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

