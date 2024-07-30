12,359 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Fortrea by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fortrea from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

FTRE stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

