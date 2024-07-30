169 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3,279.9% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 24,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $141.95 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.64 and its 200-day moving average is $153.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.11.
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
