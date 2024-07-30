1stdibs.Com (DIBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 1stdibs.Com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
1stdibs.Com Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.
About 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
