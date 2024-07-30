2,393,029 Shares in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,393,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.39% of Vera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VERA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 28.63, a current ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

