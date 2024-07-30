2,737 Shares in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,737 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $472.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFIC shares. StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile



Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

