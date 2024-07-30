2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised 2seventy bio to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 2seventy bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.43.
2seventy bio Price Performance
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 313.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The company had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 2,637.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
About 2seventy bio
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
