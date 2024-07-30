3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Bank of America

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Read Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $125.26 on Monday. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in 3M by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.