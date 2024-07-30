5,568 Shares in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Transcat by 24.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $135.19 on Tuesday. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $147.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average is $115.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Transcat had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.76 million. Research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $176,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $176,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

