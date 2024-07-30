6,226 Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 354,616 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,736,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,844,000 after acquiring an additional 57,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.80%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

