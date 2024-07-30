6,688,471 Shares in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,688,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,825,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.60% of Osisko Gold Royalties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,012,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,021,000 after buying an additional 745,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,796,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,083 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,820,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 361,372 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,747,000 after purchasing an additional 154,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,473,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 45,866 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -90.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

