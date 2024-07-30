96 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9,756.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.50.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $450.16 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $458.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

