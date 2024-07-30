ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 168,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 95,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 475,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

