Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Now Covered by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Aclarion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACON opened at $0.32 on Monday. Aclarion has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 10,246.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,554.98%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Aclarion

Aclarion Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclarion, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACON Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.40% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.