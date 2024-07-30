Adeia (ADEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Adeia has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 11.06%.
Adeia Stock Performance
ADEA opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.47. Adeia has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Adeia Company Profile
Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.
