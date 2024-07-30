Adeia (ADEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Adeia has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Adeia Stock Performance

ADEA opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.47. Adeia has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADEA shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adeia

Adeia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.