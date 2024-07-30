Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Short Interest Down 8.9% in July

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Get Adlai Nortye alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adlai Nortye Price Performance

ANL stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Adlai Nortye has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANL

About Adlai Nortye

(Get Free Report)

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.