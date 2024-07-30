Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Trading 110.8% Higher

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 110.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 412,482,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 26,896,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).
Advance Energy Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.
About Advance Energy
Advance Energy Plc operates as an upstream oil and gas production company in Indonesia and internationally. It holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Oil Field located in East Timor. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC and changed its name to Advance Energy Plc in February 2020.
