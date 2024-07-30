Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 164 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $335.09 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $337.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

