Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,027 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 103.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACK Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Astronics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Astronics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 92,574 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 114,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Astronics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Astronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.63 million, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $185.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

