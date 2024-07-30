Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,940 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 513.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,648 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,730 shares of company stock worth $26,897,699. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

