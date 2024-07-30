Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 71,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,972,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,612 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 253,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 64,241 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $5.13.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 36.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.17 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

