Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.88.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $498.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $26,699,609. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

